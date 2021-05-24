Fiji’s Climate Change Act welcomed

Home

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
October 29, 2021 12:50 pm

The United Nations Children’s Fund and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights for the Pacific has welcomed Fiji’s enactment of the Climate Change Act 2021.

The United Nations agencies commend the Act’s explicit recognition of economic, social and cultural rights and links between gender equality, social inclusion and the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Act highlights the women’s rights, rights of people with disabilities and of older persons, and children’s inalienable right to a healthy environment.

The Act provides guidance on how Fiji can develop and action long term climate change measures to protect its people, ecosystems and biodiversity in the face of climate emergencies.

UNICEF Pacific Representative, Jonathan Veitch says they congratulate Fiji as the first country globally to pass a Climate Change Act with a clear commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Veitch says UNICEF and its partners stand ready to support the Government to implement this Act.

UNICEF and OHCHR are encouraging efforts to bring the Climate Change Act 2021 into effect as soon as possible.

They says sufficient resources are required for effective implementation and monitoring.

The two organizations also says that ongoing awareness and dialogue with local communities and stakeholders are needed to build country-wide ownership as well as to strengthen collective action at all levels.

