FijiFirst to consider MP Sharma’s future with the party

FijiFirst General Secretary says they are looking into the allegation against Government Member of Parliament, Rohit Sharma.

Sharma is allegedly involved in a case of domestic violence.

The 41-year-old MP is charged with one count of assault causing actual bodily harm.

Sharma is alleged to have assaulted his wife last month at their home in Davuilevu Housing.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Sharma has already written to them and they are looking into the matter.

“Yes, he’s actually written to us and we are actually looking at what he wrote to us and we will take it from there”.

The MP has also been ordered to surrender his traveling documents and not to interfere with the prosecution witnesses.