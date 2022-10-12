FijiFirst removes banner

FijiFirst has removed the campaign material it had put up at the Suva City Council carpark building.

This comes a day after the Fijian Elections Office stated that the Suva Civic Carpark is not an approved designated area for campaign material placement.

The FEO directed the party to remove the materials no later than 4pm on Friday.

FijiFirst stated on its Facebook page that the placement of a FijiFirst banner on the Suva City Council carpark building was an unfortunate and inadvertent error by its Media Team.

It says FijiFirst remains committed to adhering to, and upholding the electoral laws and working with the Fijian Elections Office in order to achieve a free, fair, and credible election, and one where all parties are treated on a level playing field.