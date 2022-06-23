FijiFirst raises various issues with SOE

The FijiFirst General Secretary has written to Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem, raising various concerns pertaining to the conduct of political parties amongst other issues.

Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the conduct of a certain political party namely the Social Democratic Liberal Party continues to breach campaign laws.

“A number of promises have been made but they have not stated where they will get the funding from. They have said they’ll build various hospitals etcetera but they haven’t said where they will get funding from or where they will cut expenditure from.”

Under the Financial Management Act Section 27A any political party or any other person representing the party or acting under the direction of a political party candidate makes a financial commitment, whether orally or in writing, the political party or other candidates must immediately provide written explanation setting out the following information.

Sayed-Khaiyum also raised concerns regarding the Fiji Sun’s Public Opinion Polls on the General Elections, saying the “Fiji Sun-Westerm Force Research’’ polls lacks proper methodology.

“We have verbally made a number of representation to the former publisher Peter Lomas and unfortunately he is not in the world today. Despite those representation, we see that Fiji Sun is carrying out these polls without proper methodology and nor are they being transparent or where the samples have been taken from.”

Fiji Sun’s Acting Publisher and Chief Executive, Rosi Doviverata while responding to the allegation says they have been publishing the independent Western-Force public opinion survey before the 2018 General Election.

She further adds that the Fiji Sun still uses the same methodology in the lead up to the 2018 General Election and nothing has changed.

The matter is now with the Supervisor of Election who will look into the concerns raised.