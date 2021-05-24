Home

News

FijiFirst President focuses on a better future for Fijians

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
November 28, 2021 12:12 pm
Adi Tema Sovau

The Prime Minister’s decisive action helped Fiji maneuver its way through the pandemic has been commended by the FijiFirst President.

Party President, Adi Tema Sovau says FijiFirst remains steadfast in its work towards empowering people including disabled persons and children.

Adi Sovau says the party will continue to empower Fijians and help in ending all forms of discrimination, focusing on equality and opportunities for all Fijians.

Article continues after advertisement

“I also believe the funding of the development of iTaukei land by the FijiFirst Government will not only empower many landowning units or members of landowning units but it will also create economic prosperity for Fiji.”

She adds that FijiFirst is focused on the future as people want stability, consistency in policy and prosperity.

“I had a good meeting with the Party Leader and General Secretary and we discussed the way forward for FijiFirst. I have confidence in the leadership by the Party Leader and General Secretary and I am grateful for this opportunity to be President so that I can also contribute.”

The new party President says they will continue to help youth and government in the fight against various challenges facing our country.

“The many challenges, including climate change, that small island nations face in the world today.”

Adi Sovau is also urging eligible Fijians to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves, their family and in our preparation to open our border from Wednesday.

