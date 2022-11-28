FijiFirst Leader denounces bigotry article

[File Photo]

FijiFirst Leader Voreqe Bainimarama has again denounced the growing number of inflammatory articles and videos about Fiji published on overseas blog sites.

Bainimarama says the articles are being posted by a person in India who is purportedly being paid by a Fijian national to do so in order to promote racial strife and bigotry in our country only for the sake of votes.

To date, other major political parties have failed to speak out against the highly inflammatory articles that target, in particular, the Muslim community in Fiji.

Fijifirst says it’s aware that these bigoted articles and videos are being increasingly shared and disseminated around the country in order to influence voters.

The party leader says they are also aware that more articles are being designed to create fear and division among Fijians.

“There is a move now to contact our mission in India and for them to follow it up those articles because it’s from India and it’s paid by someone from Fiji.”

Bainimarama has strongly condemned the article and the attempt to poison ordinary Fijians with lies.

Several emailed questions sent to these Indian blogsites by FBC news remain unanswered.

The High Commission of India says the Mission is aware of the referred article and no comments or clarifications were sought from the Mission by the website before the article was published.

According to the High Commission, the articles do not reflect the position of the Indian government.

Meanwhile, FijiFirst Candidate Mahendra Reddy has also raised concerns regarding the race card being used by opposition political parties.

“The Opposition is now going and telling people that our party General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum is working against Fijians of Indian descent. If it was like that then why I and other Indo-Fijian candidates would be in FijiFirst.”

FijiFirst continues to urge Fijians to be wary of political parties and individuals using race, ethnicity, and religion to create division within our communities.