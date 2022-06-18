FijiFirst holds public consultation in Nadi

FijiFirst General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum today held a public consultation at the Nadi Civic Center.

Sayed-Khaiyum touched on a number of issues like inflation, minimum wage rate, free education, the country’s debt and the Russia Ukraine situation that has affected supply chains around the world.

He says inflation has been a topic many people have asked him about.

Sayed-Khaiyum explained about domestic and foreign inflation.

“So its low supply and high demand so when something is little but a lot of people want it the price will go up when there is a lot of supply and the price will remain stable. External inflation is when things are bought from overseas and we don’t have any control over it. It is not affected by something that is happening in Fiji but overseas.”

Sayed-Khaiyum also told those present at the consultation that they should stop listening to rumors, and try to find facts before drawing a conclusion.