FijiFirst government assisting most communities

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

It’s heartwarming to see some communities around the country receiving government assistance for the first time.

Speaking during the iTaukei Affair’s ‘Nai Lalakai programme’ on Radio Fiji One, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted previous governments failed to meet the needs of these communities.

Bainimarama stressing his government is the first one to assist many Fijians.

“After commissioning a water project in one of the villages, a man came to me and told me that previous governments forgot most communities that were requesting assistance. He said that the FijiFirst government was the first to help them and this is the case in other communities.”

Bainimarama says the FijiFirst government knew the importance of these requests and acted accordingly.

“I always try my best to ensure that we assist because it’s the responsibility of the government to help its people. I get emotional to see rural communities, and villages being assisted for the first time. This was never done by previous governments.”

He says this was why Fijians re-elected them into government.

The Prime Minister says the 2013 Constitution continues to ensure that Fijians are equal and have access to basic needs, as no one is left behind.