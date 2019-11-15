FijiFirst donations cleared by Registrar

The Registrar of Political Parties has completed the verifying the list of donations to the FijiFirst Party and determined that everything is in order.

Registrar Mohammed Saneem says they had obtained FijiFirst bank statements and other financial disclosures including the receipt books from the years 2015-2019.

Saneem adds during the verification exercise, enquiries were made in relation to one person having donated over the $10, 000 limit however the party clarified that there was a typographical error in the name.

Saneem adds this has been noted in the publication of the list of donors and was verified with the receipt book.

The Registrar adds enquiries were also made in relation to persons holding Statutory Board appointments who made donations to FijiFirst – to determine if there is a probable breach of electoral laws.

It was determined that these donations did not constitute any breaches. In a few cases, other persons of the same name had made donations to the Party.

Saneem says the list of donations conforms to the requirements of the law and will be published in the daily newspaper tomorrow.