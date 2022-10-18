FijiFirst complied with the law: Saneem

Supervisor of Election Mohammed Saneem says the Fijian Elections Office has already ensured that the law was complied with and while doing so, some parties have gone ahead and made a complaint themselves to Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

Saneem was speaking on the matter regarding the Fiji First removal of its party banner that was placed on the Suva City Council car park.

Last week, the Fijian Elections Office said in a statement that since the matter has been reported to FICAC, it will not make any further comments on the issue.

Parties including the National Federation Party, Fiji Labour Party and the People Alliance have raised concerns as to why Saneem did not refer the probable breach of the Electoral Act to FICAC.

“Any member of the public can make a complaint to FICAC. If a matter is already with FICAC, you hold the ear this way or that way, it’s still holding the ear. So once again the question is, it’s a matter that is already with FICAC. I know it’s already with FICAC because I was copied in the emails from National Federation Party, Fiji Labour Party both of them, so it’s done.”

Saneem also expressed his concern, saying that he was disturbed about the theatrics surrounding the incident.