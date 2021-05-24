Fijians welcome timely assistance

The Capital city was a buzz today as hundreds of Fijians cashed in their $360 assistance provided under the Unemployment Benefit Scheme.

The payment is five days ahead of schedule following a thorough assessment to ensure only eligible Fijians are assisted.

The assistance also arrives just in time for Diwali preparation.

Beneficiary, Anita Devi, who is a widow says her Diwali shopping has been made easier because of the assistance.

Devi says she had been staying home and relying on the little she had and what neighbours had to offer but with the assistance, she will be able to make something for those who have assisted her.

Market vendor, Arjun Ali has also applauded the timing of the assistance.

“I think there is some improvement because of the government assistance they are giving, I hope it will be better this year.”

Mereani Bati says most of her produce especially the dalo leaves were a hot seller today.

“A lot of my dalo leaves have been sold, and most customers said they received the assistance.”

More than 203,000 Fijians are set to benefit from this COVID-19-related unemployment benefits five days ahead of schedule.

A total of $73.1 million will be paid to eligible Fijians from now until November 4th.