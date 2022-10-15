Fijians welcome reduction in flour prices

The five percent reduction in the price of flour has been welcomed by many as it will assist thousands of Fijians.

The decrease has come at the right time for most as flour is on the list of almost every household in Fiji, an ingredient used almost on a daily basis.

One of the consumers, Pratik Sami believes this will help families who have been experiencing the impacts of global inflation.

”Prices of the goods are bit higher now and reduction in the price of flour will help some families.”

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission made the determination after the review of wheat prices for the third quarter of this year.

The price for 10kg flour pack has gone down by $1.02 to $17.95, 5kg flour dropped to $9.07 while the 4kg pack reduced = to $7.29.

The 2kg pack costs $3.65 and the 1kg pack costs $1.85.

FCCC CEO Joel Abraham says the reduction in prices is a promising development for consumers.

Abraham says FCCC Enforcement Teams will continue to conduct inspections to ensure the new prices are reflected by traders and that the benefits of the price reductions are being passed onto consumers.