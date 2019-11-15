Fijians welcome news of COVID19 Free Fiji

The news that last of our active COVID-19 patients have been cleared has brought relief among Fijians.

In the Capital City today, people were shopping with some ease, however, many say the restrictions in place due to the virus has taught them many lessons.

Market vendor Devanand Prakash says life can go back to normal for many of them.

“It feels good for us, we are free from the COVID-19 now whereas compared to previous months, we have a big depression because families have no money nothing at all. If a family catches virus, its bit difficult for us to go back and stay in their homes, so now it’s really good. I feel really good because children can go back to school and the incomes are coming in, markets and everything is moving on, it’s really nice.”

However, many Fijians says COVID19 is a game changer, and the health protections measures must still be observed.

This includes the washing of hands for at least 20 seconds, the 2metre social distancing and the restrictions in place for social gathering.

For Karania Rokele, despite Fiji being free from the virus, following simple instructions are crucial

“We will have to keep washing our hands and keep practicing the 2m social distancing and the social gathering of below 20 and we have to just follow what the Prime Minister has given us.”

Fahima Ali says she is hoping for the best.

“We going to get back to normal and even our tourism industry, everything, just hoping for the best.”

50-year-old Sharmila Ben says we should continue to live the live that COVID19 teaches us.

“I think for this hygiene like washing your hands after everything, we should continue.”

Fiji registered its first COVID-19 case on March 19th and with the clearing of the last three patients yesterday, Fiji became only the 13th country in the world to become virus free.