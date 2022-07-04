Fijians warned of bogus dealings with PCN

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Housing has received numerous complaints regarding People’s Community Network Fiji members who continue to solicit money from Jittu Estate community members.

This is said to be part of the LagiLagi Housing savings scheme.

The Ministry says as per current records, PCN is not a registered charitable trust.

Article continues after advertisement

It warns Fijians to exercise caution in making any further contributions to PCN using their hard earned savings.

In 2014, the PCN entered into a grant agreement with the Fijian Government to undertake the Lagilagi Housing Project at Jittu Estate, Raiwaqa.

More than 600 Fijians, including those who did not reside in Jittu Estate, contributed deposits totaling more than $3.5 million to PCN in the pursuit of a housing unit which was not delivered as promised.

The Government took over the affairs of the Project and allocated $2.27 million in the 2021/2022 revised budget for the refund scheme.

As of June 30th, a total of 238 applications have been approved with a value over $1.7m.

The Ministry is prioritising the payments to those applicants who have submitted their housing agreements with the other required documents.

A total of 346 out of the total of 633 applicants have provided these agreements.

To date three applications have been declined and the Ministry is awaiting additional information from 67 applicants to process their applications.