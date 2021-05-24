News
Fijians warned of acidic rain
January 17, 2022 2:58 pm
The Ministry of Environment confirms that the Sulphur Dioxide (SO2) concentration in the atmosphere has increased overnight which could result in acidic rainfall over the country.
This follows the volcanic eruption in Tonga over the weekend.
As previously advised, members of the public cover all household water tanks and stay indoors in the event of rain due to the risk of acid rain.
