Fijians warned not to take law in their hands

The Police Force is warning members of the public not to take the law into their own hands.

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu says people should not be swayed easily by social media as this could lead them into trouble.

Police have strengthened surveillance and monitoring across the country considering the amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act is currently a major topic.

“Well our stand is clear on this, we don’t want vulnerable people, people that can be influenced by all these misinformation that are going on. My advice is for us to continue to do what we have been doing rather than taking the law into our own hands.”

The Police Force says it understands the position of landowners but there are protocols and procedures to be followed in raising their concerns.

Police continue to monitor movements in and around towns and cities to ensure people stay within the ambit of the law.