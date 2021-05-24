Home

News

Fijians warned not to be complacent

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 8, 2021 3:30 am

Minister for Education Premila Kumar says Fijians need to learn from the sufferings and uncertainty caused by COVID-19.

Kumar says the nation has suffered in terms of our economy, loss of employment, income, and lives, however, we should be pleased that Fiji is beginning to see better days ahead.

This has been made possible through achieving the vaccination targets.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar is urging Fijians to do the right thing and get vaccinated to protect the vulnerable group.

“COVID-19 is one disease that has opened our eyes in terms of public goods. It states that we are all in it together. For us to come out of it we have to act responsibly. Even if I am vaccinated and you are not then we are not helping in getting back to pre COVID days.”

The Minister has also warned that we cannot be complacent and we need to follow safe COVID measures until such time we are given the all-clear.

 

