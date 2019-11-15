Fijians warned against water-borne diseases

With the current weather expected to linger until tomorrow, Fijians are being advised to be wary of water-borne diseases.

Fiji Meteorological Services Minister Jone Usamate says it is everyone’s responsibility to avoid any tragedies during the adverse weather.

“There are cases of Leptospirosis going around now when people walk around in the water with discharge around, we’ve noticed that 30 cases have gone up all of these things and I think people need to take heed of advisories that are given out.”

Article continues after advertisement

Negligence of these advisories in the past has resulted in unnecessary loss of lives.

Meanwhile, people living in flood-prone areas are advised that localized heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas in the central and eastern division.