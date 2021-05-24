Fijians warned against sharing explicit video

Fiji’s human rights body is imploring the public to stop circulating a video of two individuals allegedly forced into performing sexual acts.

The video shows two teenage boys being threatened and beaten by a man wielding a hammer, while another films the act.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General, Sitiveni Qiliho has directed an investigation be conducted while also pleading with people to avoid circulating the video.

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director, Ashwin Raj has called on Fijians to act responsibly by reporting the video to the Cybercrime Unit of the Fiji Police Force.

Raj says circulating the video only serves to glorify violence and rob the victims of their dignity and people should immediately report such matters so that those responsible can be held accountable.

He also says anyone sharing the video must be held accountable as well.

The Commission has also called on the Fiji Police Force to verify the footage to ascertain its veracity.