Fijians warned against online scams

The worldwide use of the internet and people’s desperate need to get rich quickly has made it easier and faster for fraudsters to target a wider range of people.

The Consumer Council has revealed that scammers and fraudsters are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and targeting Fijians by providing deceptive business opportunities.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says those behind these sorts of well-marketed scams are constantly coming up with new ways to target vulnerable people – whether by post, email, or other social media sites.

“After the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, we saw a rise in the number of scammers. They were using different forms of scams to con people and get money out of them.”

Shandil says people should also be cautious of those asking for cash upfront for any scheme.

“There will be invitations sent out and I know that this is happening through social media platform and there was also a meeting that was held at Albert Park and they have been promised that there will be other meetings held around the country.”

She says in times of hardship, people might get lured in scams and should seek advice before making any investments.