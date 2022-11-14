Fijians utilize feedback line

[Source: Fijian Government/Facebook]

2824 calls have been received through the Fijian Civil Service Feedback line since its inception in June this year.

This has been highlighted on the Fijian government official Facebook.

It states that 2357 or of feedback have been closed while 467 remain pending.

Some of the key issues that were highlighted include delays and long waiting periods, rude customer service and follow-ups on pending complaints.

Fijians are also being urged to provide their feedback regarding any Government Ministry or Department by dialling 157.