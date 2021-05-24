Fijians urged to take responsibility

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho is calling on Fijians to be more responsible as we battle the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qiliho says it is the responsibility of every Fijian to comply with the rules and observe the precautionary measures in place to contain the virus.

He says they will come down hard on those found breaching the rules.

“If you’re responsible you need not worry about heavy fines and being processed through the legal mechanisms that are in place. That has been reviewed and we’ve observed things from an enforcement perspective, we’ve re-orientated ourselves, we’ve decided on actions to take and we will act on them in line with what has been said by the Minister this afternoon.”

The Police Commissioner adds they will re-deploy community policing unit to schools to create awareness on the importance of mask-wearing, observing social distancing, hand sanitizing and other measures.

Qiliho says they are working closely with other stakeholders including the Suva City Council, Land Transport Authority and other municipalities.