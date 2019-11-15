Fijians urged to take advantage of the Voter Festival

Fijians are being encouraged to take advantage of a two-day Voter Festival organized by the Fijian Elections Office this Thursday and Friday.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem says the festival also marks the anniversary of the historic 2014 General Elections that fell on the 17th of this month.

It will also commemorate the International Day of Democracy.

Saneem adds due to certain COVID-19 restrictions, the event will only take place in Suva and it will be organized in other divisions once restrictions are eased.

He is urging Fijians to take advantage of the event at the Suva Voter Services Centre by updating or verifying voter details in the elections database.

“Members of the public who may be coming to town who are in Suva are encouraged to make use of this opportunity to obtain voter services, upgrade to the new voter card or simply just to verify your details on the voter register.”

This is the first time such an event is being organized and will become an annual occasion across Fiji.