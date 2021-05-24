Home

News

Fijians urged to support local farmers

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
December 17, 2021 11:55 am

The Ministry of Agriculture is ensuring that Fijian businesses buy local.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says time has come for the local tourism sector to look within when it comes to fresh produce.

Dr Reddy says the tourism sector should also switch their menus to make use of local ingredients.

“Let’s minimize getting imported produce. Let’s buy local, support our local industry. The mindset has to change. I want to call upon all the households not to utilize imported fruits in their functions. You got any prayer meeting such as Ramayan, you see apples and oranges served. We have so much, why can’t we utilize them? Pineapple and mangoes were flooded a couple of weeks ago. Let’s be serious in  supporting our local produce.”

The Agriculture Minister adds the hospitality sector can play a huge role in reducing the import bill if it opts for fresh produce available in Fiji rather than buying from overseas.

