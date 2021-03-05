Fijians urged to store water following power disruption

Fijians in the Central Division are urged to store water as the unplanned power disruption may impact the water supply systems.

The Water Authority of Fiji says they are now using their standby generator to ensure water supply continues while Energy Fiji Limited is working to rectify the fault that is causing power disruption.

WAF says it is imperative for those who still have water running in their tap to store enough supply to sustain them for at least three days.