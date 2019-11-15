Fijians urged to seek help if going through mental stress

Mental health professionals are worried that Fijians under stress due to COVID-19 may be turning to drugs and alcohol to try and relief mental health issues.

With various forms of help available, communities and individuals are being urged to seek help.

Psychotherapist Selina Kuruleca says the most effective way of curing anxiety and depression is to talk about it.

“We need to find a way to talk about this in a healthy manner so mental health happy hour is about doing something that you absolutely enjoy, that is absolutely fantastic without the use of any substance that’s the most effective way we can manage this and we need to do it consistently and everyday within our homes, within our communities, as much as possible”

Kuruleca says the hardest part about his issue is people coming to terms with their mental anguish and finding someone to confide in.

“Support is available for everyone and we must utilize the services that we have, you must call us, we might be really good at our jobs but i tell you we cannot read anybody’s mind so you need to tell us what’s going on and we will try and assist”

If you or someone you know needs help coping, there are helplines run by Medial Services Pacific, Lifeline Fiji, Empower Pacific and Youth Champs for Mental Health that offer counselling services for Fijians going through any form of anxiety and depression.