Fijians urged to seek counseling support

Fijians currently facing various challenges are urged to seek counseling support from relevant organizations.

Empower Pacific Mental Health Specialist, Prem Singh says they have adequate professional counselors willing to provide counseling or psychological services to those who need it.

Singh adds they continue to work closely with relevant organizations and authorities as these services are needed in these trying times.

She highlighted that a team of counselors will continue to visit communities and hospitals targeting those going through mental stress or victims of attempted suicide.

“We not only providing face-to-face counseling for hospitals-based clients but also in our communities, and part of our awareness or advocacy programs include targeted awareness sessions based on talking about mental health, stigma and increasing family support for young individuals.”

Empower Pacific is urging Fijians to seek these services at their offices located in Labasa, Nadi, Suva, Vunisea, and Lautoka.