Fijians urged to respect the ban of Kawakawa and Donu

The Ministry of Fisheries has made it clear that legal bindings remain and action will be taken against those who do not comply with the ban.

This is specifically on harvesting, trade and consumption of Kawakawa and Donu.

Over the weekend, a submission was made to the cabinet to suspend the ban for this year but with no decisions yet, Minister Semi Koroilavesau has warned that all restrictions remain in place.

The Minister says individuals and companies in breach of the law can be fined up $100,000.

“Until an announcement is made to say that the ban has been lifted then we can carry on with the new instruction that will come out.”

Koroilavesau says Fijians must respect the ban as no decision from the cabinet has yet been received.

“I hope that if the decision comes in tomorrow or the day after then government and fisheries will make another announcement in regards to the announcement that has been given by cabinet.”

Meanwhile, the 4FJ campaign says they have received more than 26,000 pledges and urge Fijians to help protect the nation’s food security.