Fijians urged to resort to sustainable ways

Consumers have been urged to become smart shoppers, plan ahead and control their spending.

More price hikes are likely, and Fijians need to prepare themselves.

Consumer Council Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says consumers are already feeling the brunt of global inflationary pressures, which are forcing them to cut back spending even on some essentials.

Consumers have been urged to become smart shoppers, plan ahead and control their spending.

Article continues after advertisement

Shandil says Fijians are facing the worst cost of living crisis due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

She is calling on Fijians to resort to sustainable ways as the prices in the energy sector have also increased.

“We all feel the pumping and there seems to be no light at the end of the tunnel for now, for upcoming months. We know prices are going to skyrocket and might go through the roof so what do we do. There are certain things that consumers around the world are doing. They are doing Carpooling.”

She adds that Fijians need to plan better to ensure they limit their spending.

The high cost of living is likely to remain for at least the next six months.

Domestic inflation currently stands at 5.1 percent, while globally, it is projected to exceed 7 percent.