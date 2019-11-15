Fijians urged to report water leaks

Fijians are encouraged to report cases of water leaks in their areas to the Water Authority of Fiji.

Chief Executive Barry Omundson says early reporting will ensure a swift response from the team to address any breakages or faults.

Omundson says their operations and infrastructure cover a wide area and it can take time to identify leak related issues.

He adds the teams are working hard to monitor any damages to their assets and repair immediately and at the same time ensure minimal disruptions on their daily services.

The Chief Executive is reminding Fijians to use water wisely especially during this dry season.

“This is why we urge you every single time we put a press release out, every time we try to communicate to our community to conserve our water as much as we possibly can, there is not much of it. So please everyone do what you can do to preserve water.”

Omundson is also commending Fijians who have taken the initiative to report issues such as leaks and overflows to the Authority as well as encouraging others to do the same.