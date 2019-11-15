Home

News

Fijians urged to report incidents of human rights violation

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
December 31, 2020 4:35 pm
FHRADC Director Ashwin Raj. [File Photo]

Calls have been made for those posting incidents of alleged Police brutality to report any violations without fear of reprisal and recrimination.

The Fiji Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission has raised concern regarding a recent Facebook post on an alleged Police brutality involving a child.

FHRADC Director, Ashwin Raj says they have approached the Totogo Police Station, Raiwaqa Police Station, Lami Police Station and the Fiji Police Force Headquarters to obtain more information about the alleged incident because the person who put out the post was not forthcoming.

Article continues after advertisement

Raj says they have also sent several messages to the person.

He adds the Commission needs cooperation from members of the public to independently investigate such matters and save on any unnecessary use of resources and time which can be directed towards other complaints of national interest.

The FHRADC Director is also urging members of the public to report these matters to relevant authorities.

