Fijians urged to remain responsible

The Fiji Police Force is urging the people to maintain law and order as more activities will be allowed from tomorrow.

Fiji will re-open its border to travel partner countries while clubs, bars, taverns and gaming venues can also safely re-open for business.

These businesses will however need to follow all protocols set by the Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport.

Article continues after advertisement

Commissioner of Police, Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says while the Ministry of Health and the government will release the finer details of the next transition, people must be accountable for their actions.

Qiliho says the officers will be on patrol.

“We’ll be out, that’s the challenge that we’ll have to face, and like what I’ve said it’s about responsibility, if you’ve drank too much talk to the people in there to be able to get you home safely, or the bottom line about responsibility is just stop drinking too much.”

Qiliho stresses police will continue to deliver to ensure that security and stability is maintained to allow for prosperity to come through economic activities.

Drivers have also been warned not to drink and drive as police have now maximized its manpower.