Fijians urged to register for the vaccine

The Self-registration for the COVID-19 vaccine opened yesterday is only for adults aged 18 years and above.

Ministry’s Head of Family, Health Dr Rachel Devi, says once they are assured that the vaccine works within the younger population then they will move in that direction.

“Clinical trials that happened before the vaccine was made available for use was mainly done in individuals 18 years and above. For safety reasons, we will go in that direction of 18 below.”

Dr Devi says pregnant ladies can also register so that the Ministry can have the data however they will not be vaccinated.

“It is safe amongst women lactating and we can offer the vaccination. In the interim, we are keeping it away from pregnant women.”

Dr Devi says the vaccination against the COVID-19 virus is voluntary and registering is not consenting.