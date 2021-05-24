Home

News

Fijians urged to read Constitution

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 24, 2022 6:52 am

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is urging every Fijian to read the 2013 Constitution and understand their rights as a Fijian.

Speaking during the Radio Fiji One’s Na Noda Paraiminisita programme, Bainimarama while responding to some Fijians overseas who spoke against the government on social media says it’s crucial for them to know their rights and know the truth of every information circulating on social media.

Bainimarama says such mentality is only dragging Fijians back.

Article continues after advertisement

“Some Fijians living overseas are only writing up irrelevant information on social media, you have to first verify before you believe whatever information you are reading is true. Do not be easily swayed by some who can use you to score political gain.”

Bainimarama says some information on social media is not true and it’s therefore crucial for Fijians to ensure they verify information with credible sources.

He adds Fijians cannot be easily swayed by cheap politicians if they understand the 2013 Constitution as it has the highest ruling that every Fijian has to abide by.

 

 

 

 

