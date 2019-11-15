Fijians urged to raise concerns during HA inquiry

The Public Inquiry team looking into possible Housing Authority irregularities has demanded Fijians to come forward with their claims.

Chair Seema Shandil says any wrongs need to be corrected now so that applicants for land lots do not face similar situations in the future.

Shandil says the response has been encouraging and assured them their concerns will be considered.

“Recommendation can be taken on board and improvements brought about for Housing Authority in terms of their process so the people in the future, the Fijian customer in future do not face the same issue.”

Apart from a lack of transparency, communication breakdown is another issue constantly raised.

“Many of them are saying they have applied way, way, way back and till to this date there has not been any form of communication so that is where great concerns are.”

When questioned about delays, Housing Authority Chief Executive Robert Sen says demand for lots has increased and this is delaying their process.

“There’s a lot of demand, the influx of people coming in and staying in Suva, and the supply or the rate of lots been produced or developed by the Housing Authority is low.”

The Public Inquiry team will travel to Labasa today to gather more on concerns and grievances about the operations of the Housing Authority.