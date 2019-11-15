Fijians urged to pay up their rates

The Local Government Ministry is urging Fijians in Nasinu to pay up their rates.

Minister Premila Kumar says they’ve discovered there’s a lot of illegal developments in the area whereby people have built flats for rent purposes.

She adds some of these households have not paid rates even before COVID-19 hit.

In order for the municipal council to carry out its community service – these ratepayers will have pay their dues.

“There are genuine ratepayers who don’t owe a cent to the municipal councils. They pay their rates before time but unfortunately the service that we’re supposed to provide to these ratepayers are compromised and this is not fair to those ratepayers who genuinely pay their rates. Just because of some bad ratepayers who don’t pay their rates than the others get affected.”

With many ratepayers facing financial constraints due to the pandemic, the Ministry has strategies to assist them with payments.