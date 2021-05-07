Fijians urged to observe safety measures

The Water Authority is reminding Fijians to always practise COVID-19 safety measures when fetching or collecting water from the trucks.

During recent disruptions, the Authority witnessed on separate occasions that certain Fijians intentionally ignored the COVID-19 measures and crowded up to collect water.

The Authority is reminding Fijians that truck drivers will ensure that you get water in adequate amounts, safely.

Parents and guardians are also urged to monitor children and ensure to wear a mask when fetching water.