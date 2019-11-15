Fijians urged to make arrangements to pay outstanding bill

The Water Authority of Fiji is urging its customers who are lagging behind with their bills to make arrangements now.

This as Fijians who are unable to pay their water bills due to the hardships have their payments deferred until March next year, rather than facing disconnection.

Chief executive Barry Omundson says this has affected their revenue for now, but the outstanding bills will eventually have to be paid.

Omundson is encouraging those owing bills to start paying up to avoid any disconnections after March 31st.

He says the Authority is creating a lot of awareness on repayments through its all platforms including social media.

“This is just a temporary period of time where disconnections will not occur. You still have to pay your bill, you have to pay your bill. So come to the Water Authority of Fiji Service centers, talk to our staff, make those payment arrangements – even $5 a week, and even something because we will need to recoup that revenue come 31st of March.”

The Ministry of Economy in its 2020/21 national budget supplement has stated that the Water Authority of Fiji is owed over forty million dollars in bill arrears as of April.