Fijians urged to light fireworks responsibly

Retailers found selling damaged and prohibited fireworks will not be able to acquire approval for import and retailing of crackers in the future.

Manager for Mines Division at the Mineral Resources Department Raymond Mohammed has revealed that during their inspections in previous years, the officers had found retailers selling damaged fireworks.

Mohammed says the damaged fireworks were confiscated and destroyed by the department.

“Retailers that are found to be selling damaged fireworks or fireworks that are not on the permitted list, in terms of future applications it may not be approved. That is the penalty we mainly give to out to those retailers who do not follow the procedures.”

Mohammed has urged Fijians to light the fireworks responsibly and not target individuals, properties or moving vehicles.

“Please use it for the rightful and proper manner. Avoid pointing fireworks at individuals, people and at moving vehicles which may cause harm or destruction to infrastructure and also people’s life. Use it for the right purpose and respect fireworks. Fireworks is not a toy it’s an explosive product and should be respected as such.”

The Mineral Resources Department reiterated that fireworks will only be allowed between 5 pm and 10 pm, while authorities have allowed an extra two hours on Monday which is the designated public holiday.