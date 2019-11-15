Home

FIJIAN BUDGET
Fijians urged to know the fire emergency number

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
July 28, 2020 12:55 pm
The National Fire Authority is reminding Fijians that the Fire and Rescue emergency number is not 911 but 910.

The National Fire Authority is reminding Fijians that the Fire and Rescue emergency number is not 911 but 910.

This after fire emergency calls were received from a third party which delayed the message being relayed to NFA.

Chief Executive Puamau Sowane says it is vital that for people to be aware of the fire emergency toll-free number and contact NFA on time to allow the firefighters to respond quickly.

Article continues after advertisement

Sowane says NFA is currently investigating an incident that occurred at Statham Street in Suva on Sunday.

The Suva Fire Station was alerted of the house fire at 12.54 pm and upon arrival, the fire team found a three bedroom-house engulfed.

In another fire incident, a family lost their three-bedroom house in a fire on Friday at Viwawa Road in Navua.

Navua Fire Station was alerted at 5.01 pm and upon arriving at the scene they found the corrugated iron house on fire.

It is believed the house was vacant at the time of the incident.

The NFA is investigating both incidents to determine the cause of the fire.

 

