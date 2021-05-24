Home

News

Fijians urged to help those in need during lent

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist
March 2, 2022 4:55 am
[Source: File Photo]

Christians around the country and the world are commemorating the beginning of lent today on Ash Wednesday.

Lent is a 40-day period leading up to Easter.

Ash Wednesday derives its name from the practice of placing ashes on the foreheads of followers as a sign of repentance.

Article continues after advertisement

Archbishop Peter Loy Chong says during Lent, people go through an intensive spiritual programme.

He adds that the three main practices that they encourage for people during this time is to invest more time in prayer, charity work and helping those who are needy and fasting.

Archbishop Loy Chong is encouraging Fijians and believers to practice thanksgiving and giving to those in need during this lent period, especially in light of all the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

“While it is true that we have our entire lives to show goodness let us take advantage of Lenton Season to care for those who are close to us and to reach out to our brothers and sisters and Lent is a favourable time to seek out and not to avoid those in need and to reach out and not ignore those who need our sympathetic ear and a good word, to visit and not to abandon those who are lonely.”

Archbishop Loy Chong reiterated that this is also a time of spiritual renewal and begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Easter.

Catholics in Fiji and the world over will today be attending mass to mark Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent.

