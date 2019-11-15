Fijians urged to heed weather warnings

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has warned Fijians to take all warnings in relation to the adverse weather seriously.

From early yesterday afternoon, a slow-moving trough of low pressure has been dumping heavy rain across the country.

The National Disaster Management Office issued heavy rain and flash flood warnings and through this morning there have been dangerous flooding, including in Rakiraki Village in Yale, Kadavu.

“Unfortunately, these rains arrive on the heels of Cyclone Harold. Our soil is already saturated and unstable, making the risk of landslides extremely high. Please, do not congregate or seek shelter in buildings beneath steeply sloped areas. In the event of a landslide, contact the Mineral Resources Department or the NDMO on number 915 before making any attempt to clear the slip.”

Bainimarama says the Fijians should not get complacent.

“All too often, we see Fijians particularly children drown in these conditions. These aren’t the same waters you’re used to crossing, so don’t treat them the same way you do on any ordinary day. They are unpredictable, they can carry heavy debris, and they are deadly. Flood alerts remain in force for the Ba River, Korovou Town River, Waimanu River and Bagata Catchment in Vanua Levu.”

The Prime Minister says Fijians should move to safety if they are in potential danger.

“If you feel unsafe where you are, move to an evacuation centre. These centres will be run and maintained in the same safe and hygienic fashion we saw during Cyclone Harold.”

Parents have also been urged to strictly supervise their children.

Bainimarama says while we may not be facing another cyclone, but as we’ve tragically seen before, heavy rain can cost lives all the same.

#TeamFiji please take care out there🙏🏽Try to minimize movements during this time due to high risks involved🔊 #StayHomeSaveLives https://t.co/VITFY0nTLK — Office of the Prime Minister (@fiji_opm) April 27, 2020























