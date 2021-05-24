Fijians urged to follow designated timeframe

Fijians will be allowed to play with fireworks until midnight on Thursday next week, the actual day of Diwali religious celebration.

Fireworks will only be allowed between 5pm and 10pm on other days.

Acting Director for Mineral Resources, Raymond Mohammed, says although people can light fireworks until midnight, they still need to follow the curfew hours and COVID protocols.

“The hours of use are stipulated in the fireworks legislation. For any day the usage is from 5pm to 10pm. The only exception is on Diwali day where the usage is allowed from 5pm to 12 midnight. Particularly for curfew hours, we are urging firework users to abide by the curfew hours and abide by the measures set by the Ministry of Health.”

He adds strict action will be taken against those who do not adhere to the designated times for lighting fireworks.

The Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources has called on Fijians to celebrate responsibly and to keep in mind that Fiji is still observing COVID-19 related restrictions.