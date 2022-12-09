Fijians urged to exercise their right to vote

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is encouraging all eligible voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote. [Source: Fijian Elections Office/Facebook]

According to HRADC the right to vote is a fundamental human right which is critical to a meaningful electoral process in any democracy.

The Commission’s call comes as we commemorate the World Human Rights Day and this year’s theme is “Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for All”.

In their message for Human Rights Day, Chair Pravesh Sharma has encouraged people who are experiencing any form of abuse, discrimination or violence based on race, ethnicity, religion, gender, disability or political affiliation to report the matter and seek assistance.

Pravesh Sharma [Photo: Supplied]

Sharma says Human Rights Day is observed every year on 10th December and this is the day, in 1948, that the United Nations General Assembly, adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights