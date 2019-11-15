Fijians urged to eat locally grown food

In an effort to ensure Fijians consume healthy foods, the National Food and Nutrition Centre is working on having a sustainable agricultural supply.

The Centre which comes under the Ministry of Health has recorded a decline in consumption from the three basic food groups.

Senior Nutritionist, Alvina Deo says while a lot of people ventured into the agriculture businesses during COVID-19, it’s also important to go local.

She adds many Fijians are planting to sell abroad rather than consuming it.

The Centre is working with the Agriculture Ministry to address the issue and has also taken the initiative to the grassroot level.

“One of the key things is working with the Ministry of Education where we will talk to the educators to try and take it down to our children. They are already learning things however, we need to emphasize more on healthy eating and following guidelines because as we know NCDs – these don’t just happen when we are 50-years-old. It happens from a very young ago. So if we start educating about healthy eating then we are already tackling the NCD crisis in the future.”

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says COVID-19 has affected the ability of many Fijians to access healthy food.

He says the pandemic has resulted in job losses leading to a reduction in people’s ability to afford nutritional meals.