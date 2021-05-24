Fijians urged to contribute to national minimum wage consultation

Fijians are encouraged to make submissions as consultations are underway for the national minimum wage.

Minister for Employment, Parveen Kumar says people can make the most of the public consultations to voice their concerns and contributions rather than making comments after consultations are closed.

Kumar held a series of nationwide National Minimum Wage public consultations with communities, employers, stakeholders and workers in Labasa this week.

As part of the consultation process, Kumar says the Ministry of Employment intends to listen to the views of Fijians, particularly employers, investors, stakeholders, and workers so that Professor Partha Gangopandhyay can prepare his report.

He says this will ensure that the views of our stakeholders are included and assist them in the calculation of the new national minimum wage.

The Minister also explained that this is not a political exercise, adding that the work towards the new national minimum wage started in 2019, unfortunately, due to the effects of the pandemic in 2020, it had to be put on hold.

Kumar says now that Fiji is on the path of economic recovery, it is time to discuss and this consultation is a process to ensure fair and just wages for all.

Consultations have recommenced and were held in Labasa and Savusavu on February 28th and in Nausori on March 01st.

Consultations are currently underway in the western division from the 02nd to 04th of March and in Suva on Saturday, March 5th.