Fijians urged to be vigilant

Mobile telecommunications company Vodafone Fiji is advising its M-PAiSA customers to be wary of pyramid schemes.

Vodafone’s Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad says they are working with local authorities to create awareness on the illegal money exchange scheme.

Prasad says with $50m circulating on their platform monthly, it’s important for users to know what they are getting into.

“So we are working very closely with relevant authorities and we have informed our customers. We have also sent our broadcast outdoors informing customers of this scheme at the customer touch points.”

Vodafone Fiji is calling on Fijians to take heed of the advisories and avoid pyramid schemes altogether.