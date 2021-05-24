Fijians urged to be part of Diwali competitions

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation through its radio competitions is hoping to make this year’s Diwali an enjoyable one.

Manager Radio Programs, Shammi Lochan Lal says this year they will be holding all competitions virtually but will keep the spirit of Diwali alive.

Lal says the Diwali cooking, cleaning and sweets competition will be a first of its kind that will be done through online platforms.

She adds they are hoping that more Fijians will take part this year.

“We shouldn’t feel that because of COVID restrictions, we will not be able to celebrate Diwali but we should be careful as to how we mingle with people so do celebrate Diwali and light someone’s life”.

Lal is hopeful Fijians will celebrate Diwali within their bubbles, following all the COVID-safe protocols.