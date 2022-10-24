Fijians urged to be cautious

A heavy rain alert and wind warning is now in force for the Fiji group due to a trough of low pressure that is approaching the country.

Fiji Met Office forecaster, Vinal Prakash says the strong wind warning is in force for land areas in the Yasawa group, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands, Lau and the Lomaiviti groups.

Prakash adds the heavy rain alert was issued yesterday afternoon as the low pressure is anticipated to approach the group from tomorrow.

“With that, we expect wet conditions for Diwali this year. We are currently monitoring the situation and there is a possibility that we might issue a heavy rain warning as well, with the approaching trough from the west.”

Prakash says strong southeast winds with an average speed of 45 kilometers per hour are expected with moderate to rough seas for mariners.

The weather office is calling on Fijians to be cautious as the current weather forecast can lead to flash flooding in low-lying areas including iris crossings and informal settlements and disruption to traffic flow.