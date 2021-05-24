Home

Fijians urged to be cautious while using online platforms

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 17, 2022 6:44 am
Get Safe online Fiji has highlighted that while new online platforms and apps are useful they can also pose dangers to people who use them.

Since the onset of COVID-19, more people have moved to working, studying and trading online.

Get Safe Online ambassadors believe that though in the middle of the pandemic working online is safe, Fijians are also being encouraged to take caution.

Article continues after advertisement

Ambassador Peter Rigamoto is pleading that online users educate themselves on some of the dangers of using technology.

He says that according to authorities there has been a significant increase in phishing incidents online.

Rigamoto says Get Safe Online is hoping to create more awareness on the use and dangers of online platforms and how to protect individual information, children and businesses while using technology.

 

 

